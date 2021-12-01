Today is the last day of liberty for many in New Zealand. A new traffic light system that is designed to divide and rule comes into place at 23:59 tonight. No longer will those without a vaxx passport be able to go to their local swimming pool, restaurant or god knows where else.

This needs to be resisted for the liberty of all New Zealanders not just those without a vaxx passport or without privilege to avoid vaccination. Like Ardern for example whose vaxx was of the type where the plastic top was still on the needle (other types of fake vaxx for those in the public eye include hiding the needle entry with a hand or the photo of the needle several centimetres away from the arm).

Those who have bought this about are absolute scum and I don’t want them to rot in hell, I want them to hang.