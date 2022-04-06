This morning NZST I finally received a response to an Official Information Act request to Jacinda Ardern. Basically it was a request to Ardern for her to provide correspondence and any record of payments from or to Klaus Schwab or his organization the World Economic Forum.

Regarding any record of payments to or from Klaus or the WEF this was the response;

“no record of any payments to the WEF in the tenure of the current Prime Minister (that is since October 2017) was found.”

I guess they hid them before they looked for them. Also you may note that they said “to the WEF” which of course does not include “from the WEF”. I’ll assume that there is something to hide there.

Anyway let’s get to the letters that have been released. Klaus seems to use some sort of code under the date of the letters. On this one it is “lifo/arco”. I’ve no idea what this is, is it ‘last in first out’ or something to do with an archaic Spanish dialect and some sort of conquest?

If you know please say so in the comm…