Five arrow darts, fuck that.

Here’s my 6 stages to re-open.

1. Ask all the actors in the Covid 19 jurisdiction (COVID actors) to substantiate all measures of the last two years. Give them two weeks to do so. Provide this information to a team set up by Stefan Lanka for this team to report back in detail as soon as they can.

2. Investigate all funding that the COVID actors have received. Demand that they pass over all correspondence over the last 20 years. Advise them that any later proof that they have destroyed any such evidence will result in twice the penalty being levied. If the penalty levied later is death then public disemboweling will be the form of death instead of by private firing squad.

3. Advise Interpol of overseas COVID actors required to be extradited to New Zealand.

4. Start the process of providing information to the citizenry on the bizarre game that has been played on them over the last 2 years and a bit. All vaccinations, not just COVID, to be immediately banned.

5.Dis…