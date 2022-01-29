Are the Archies still around & what's their opinion on Joe Rogan?
I mean we need to know right?
How many more of these iconic late 60s, early 70s “anti-establishment” musicians are going to out themselves as fascists?
What are the lies being spread, Joni? That you were ever on the side of Joe Hill?
Oh I see Joni, you have the LGBTIQ+++++++++++++++ colours there. So I guess that means that you support straight boys in skirts colonizing Lesbian and Gay spaces too, right? That you support boys like Rhys stealing the podium from women cyclists?
So you’re a 200% supporter of Pharma right?
You moron.
what's the betting neither have ever watched more than 10 mins of Rogan
i have to wonder if the jab affects the brain in weird ways
I just got back from the store and to my surprise most people are wearing masks again ! It might be the different time, usually I go early morning. But I was flabbergasted. I thought everyone knew by now this is totally useless. Did they send out free ones already, maybe? Are people proud to be Americans and wear their diapers again? Very disappointed in my little town here.