Plebeian Resistance

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Ray's avatar
Ray
Jan 29, 2022

what's the betting neither have ever watched more than 10 mins of Rogan

i have to wonder if the jab affects the brain in weird ways

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Jan 29, 2022

I just got back from the store and to my surprise most people are wearing masks again ! It might be the different time, usually I go early morning. But I was flabbergasted. I thought everyone knew by now this is totally useless. Did they send out free ones already, maybe? Are people proud to be Americans and wear their diapers again? Very disappointed in my little town here.

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