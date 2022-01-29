How many more of these iconic late 60s, early 70s “anti-establishment” musicians are going to out themselves as fascists?

What are the lies being spread, Joni? That you were ever on the side of Joe Hill?

Oh I see Joni, you have the LGBTIQ+++++++++++++++ colours there. So I guess that means that you support straight boys in skirts colonizing Lesbian and Gay spaces too, right? That you support boys like Rhys stealing the podium from women cyclists?

So you’re a 200% supporter of Pharma right?

You moron.

The Archies. Sugar, sugar.