Plebeian Resistance

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
14h

ai deepfake slopfootage.

slopaganda 2026: Aliens... the new distraction fearmongering meme for May .

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
6h

NASA will have to hire fitter actornauts to run laps around the moonstage faster than reptilian aliens, unless they chill them with AC and vacuum toilets.

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