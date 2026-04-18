Are you an alien or an astronaut?
Dress appropriately for May 6th
Nothing to see here folks. Nothing at all.
They’ve been doing these for a few years now. Question is, is Trump going to send some real aliens and how are we supposed to tell.
Dress appropriately aliens.
#trumpsaliens #astronautaliens #dressappropriately
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ai deepfake slopfootage.
slopaganda 2026: Aliens... the new distraction fearmongering meme for May .
NASA will have to hire fitter actornauts to run laps around the moonstage faster than reptilian aliens, unless they chill them with AC and vacuum toilets.