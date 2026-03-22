Dario Amodei is of course the head of Anthropic. Like all good tech capitalists he selects the best which is why his sister is 2nd or maybe even 1st in charge. Nothing like a little nepotism is there Mark Zuckerberg? But how did he rise to being the head of the predominant AI in North America?

Well he started off as an employee of OpenAI which is his current competitor for strafing civilians during war without human oversight. He’s mentioned in that role (OpenAI) here in 2017 in the Epstein files (where else aye?).

In 2021 him and his sister, Daniela ….. left OpenAI and started up Anthropic. Because ‘more moral’. In 2022 as part of this more moral campaign they took a serious injection of capital from Sam Bankman-Fried (strangely Sam does not show up in the Epstein files, yet….). Later in the same year Sam was unable to invest anymore as a result of being arrested for fraud over his FTX cryptocurrency scam.

In early 2024 Dario wrote (rote?) his ode to his company “How I Could Transform the World for the Better” - yes admittedly it wasn’t I but rather AI but I don’t think that we should be so petty as to pretend that there is a difference. If I was to be honest though that was but the subtitle as the article was in truth titled “Machines of Loving Grace” which on first hearing sounds like it might have been issued by the Pope. But allegedly it is instead based on the (fucking terrible) poem by Richard Brautigan. It is definitely not based on the book of the same name by John Markoff.

Robots I and A mode I

Because Google says there’s only one hit on “Dario Amodei” and “John Markoff” so there!

One hit wonder

Oh no definitely not. And it is just entirely coincidental that John Markoff is all through the fucking Epstein files.

Markoff and Epstein

And Amodei’s essay is definitely not ghostwritten.

And the Rothschilds definitely don’t have anything to do with Amodei or Anthropic or Epstein. No, no, no.

Capitalism my arse. This is a plutocracy.