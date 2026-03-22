Plebeian Resistance

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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I ponder that last name... Amo - love; Dei - God. Love of God. Is it just a character's name or is it really His...? LOL!

I mean, what We see on the cave wall (Our screens, in the "news") is a performance to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They, the moneyed psychopaths in control who write the scripts, cast the actors, and direct from the wings, want Us.

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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