Plebeian Resistance

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Ashleigh Wilson interviewed on the death of her partner by Pfizer vaccine

A test of the new video platform here on Substack
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Feb 02, 2022

This is Ashleigh Wilson being interviewed on the death of her fiance, Rory James Nairn, after his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine (dangerous and harmful). I’m just testing this out for now. I had nothing to do with the production of this video.

There is quite a lot of graffiti around Dunedin along the lines of ‘Justice for Rory’. This is not going to go away.

If you want to help out on this project it would be great. I’m aiming to do a daily post in the form of a news show. It probably won’t pay at first but hopefully down the track it will.

The interviewer is Chantelle Baker (Twitter gives you a warning that this video is unsafe, judge for yourself but unsafe for whom, Albert Bourla?

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