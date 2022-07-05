Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “deradicalisation, rehabilitation and disengagement from terrorism have been implemented by the authorities tasked with neutralising the threats” ANDRIN RAJ - September 25, 2017, New Straits Times. https://www.nst.com.my/opinion/columnists/2017/09/283699/assessing-terror-threats

What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander, errrr right?

I think Eddie Synot is a threat to me and mine. In fact I’m certain of it.

And I think Dr David Welch is as well;

His Dr is from a PhD in mathematics btw. Don’t be fooled by the Dr, he has as much experience in biology as Neil Ferguson or Christian Drosten have. In other words none. I’m not sure if his PhD is fake or not. But I do believe that there are a lot of fake PhDs about the place.

David has only just figured out what R0 is (which to be fair is more advanced than Ashley Bloomfield). And he’s yet to realise that it’s actually nothing because germ theory is nothing. So yes I consider him a threat to me and mine. As is Ashley Bloomfield.

And yes the NZ Ministry of Health also seems to be a threat to me and mine.

And the Prime Minister of New Zealand is definitely a threat to me and mine;

For those who are not aware of our traffic light system, well nothing’s moving as we’ve been in orange and red ever since the dumb as a box of rocks Prime Minister put us into this system last year. There’s no such thing as a green light. Only red and orange.

What to do? Lock the violent threatening arseholes up?

Or ask the Malaysians what they’re doing with their threats?

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Chur.