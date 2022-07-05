Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jul 5, 2022

Very good.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 7, 2022

I'm not colorblind, but it would almost be a blessing to be so. Would make it easier to ignore all of these flipping "traffic light systems" they have for everything we are supposed to be terrified of. Terrorists, Climate, Viruses oh my!

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