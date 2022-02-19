Astonishing bit of theatre in the Canadian Parliament.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/147Astonishing bit of theatre in the Canadian Parliament.Is there an MP in NZ who is capable of asking a similar question?Richard SeagerFeb 19, 2022147ShareAlternative title - Speaker in the Canadian Parliament panics.Video courtesy of Lucian ScottThe MP asking the question of the WEF (Canadian) Parliament is apparently this guy;https://www.colincarriemp.ca/restrictions Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPlebeian ResistanceSubscribeAuthorsRichard Seager