Plebeian Resistance

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Astonishing bit of theatre in the Canadian Parliament.

Is there an MP in NZ who is capable of asking a similar question?
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Feb 19, 2022

Alternative title - Speaker in the Canadian Parliament panics.

Video courtesy of Lucian Scott

The MP asking the question of the WEF (Canadian) Parliament is apparently this guy;

https://www.colincarriemp.ca/restrictions

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