Vaccinations ideally need several years of testing before being allowed out on the general market. You cannot speed this up and 6 months development will not indicate to you any issue that arises after 6 months. The attempt in the 2000s to develop a vaccine for the last Corona virus of major import, SARS, failed this testing phase and never made it to market. The current attempt to address the COVID19 Pandemic (which is also caused by a Corona virus and is a pandemic that I and many others think is already over) includes the mRNA vaccines such as those by Pfizer and Moderna and more traditional, but still rapidly developed, vaccines such as the Russian Sputnik and the British/Swedish AstroZeneca (which has been chosen by Australia and is being manufactured there as well). mRNA vaccines have their own issues wholly apart from their speed to market and in my view should be nowhere near the marketplace and I am certainly not happy that NZ has chosen one of them (Pfizer) as its only vaccine. So I tend to come down on the side that if I had to take one (and I really don't want to) then it would be the Sputnik or the AstroZeneca one. But in today's news we find that most of Scandanavia has shut out the AstroZeneca vaccine while investigating any links to blood clotting and deaths.

Sydney Morning Herald, March 12 2021

So enough already thanks, take all your COVID vaccines back to where they came from. Into the depths of the eugenecist mind.

Meantime those of us with any sense realize that we have a climate crisis to address, democratically.

#politics #covid19 #vaccinations