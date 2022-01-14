Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 14, 2022

Rich, your news is coming so thick and fast that I can't keep up.

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2 replies by Richard Seager and others
Ray's avatar
Ray
Jan 14, 2022

i hope this leads to big protests and some spitting in to Scott M's food!

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