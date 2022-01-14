Hillsong Church (Alex Hawke, Scott Morrison) cancels Djokovic’s visa (again)

Of course the establishment proper is also involved, Hillsong knows its place it seems.

Strong rumours that Ardern has had enough of being hated and is about to resign. Some refuted rumours out of her Coromandel Beach holiday town that she’s more or less spat on in town.

Please somebody arrest Chris Hipkins & Grant Robertson and ban all current MPs from New Zealand for 10 years as Solon was from Athens but this time tell them to take their laws with them.

Western Australian Premier is challenging Gunner from the Northern Territory for unhinged insane barbarism (soz to the actual Barbarians, a fine bunch of chaps)

But it’s ok as he has an ‘Aboriginal Translator’. He’s PC.

And the Victorian and Queensland Concentration Camps are almost ready. Has nobody told Australasia that the narrative is collapsing everywhere else?