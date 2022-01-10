First up and rather surprisingly, as he can be a little woke, Kyrgios came out in support of Novak Dzokovic. It was solid support too. Nadal should hang his head in shame.

But only days later Kyrgios is given his penalty.

How fucking pathetic. If this is being run by AI then the I stands for idiot.

Oh and Dzokovic won his case just in case you didn’t know. By the Judges orders he should be free to wander Melbourne right now. But as you can see the Australian Government is considering upping their idiocy.