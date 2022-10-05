My latest student propaganda. With some humour. The “Authorised by” is a reference to my little stickers, which Sophie Barker complained about as they did not have this text.

So now they’re sophie appropriate. A2 size. I put a few up today at about 5pm.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #richardseager #sophiebarker #leevandervis #julesradich