Authorised by
Moi
My latest student propaganda. With some humour. The “Authorised by” is a reference to my little stickers, which Sophie Barker complained about as they did not have this text.
So now they’re sophie appropriate. A2 size. I put a few up today at about 5pm.
#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #richardseager #sophiebarker #leevandervis #julesradich
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