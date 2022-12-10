Plebeian Resistance

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Baby Will has the same blood type as his dad

I think the medical establishment, save a few, is rapidly falling offside with the Ardern Government and their hideous supporters
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Dec 10, 2022

You’ll find the relevant commentary at about 1:25.

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