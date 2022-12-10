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Baby Will has the same blood type as his dad
I think the medical establishment, save a few, is rapidly falling offside with the Ardern Government and their hideous supporters
Dec 10, 2022
Health & Human Rights
Looking after your health. Terrain vs the bogus Germ theory. Environmental toxins vs tiny magical demons and why the vaxxers are wrong. Keywords - vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Jenner, Pasteur Also housing, food & transport & womens' rights.Looking after your health. Terrain vs the bogus Germ theory. Environmental toxins vs tiny magical demons and why the vaxxers are wrong. Keywords - vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Jenner, Pasteur Also housing, food & transport & womens' rights.
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