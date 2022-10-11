In case you’re wondering about the hashtags in the title they’re for Twitter and I remove them immediately after posting. I guess they’re a bit annoying but there’s no other way of putting hashtags into the automation to Twitter.

The election is over. If the results are to be relied on (I don’t think that they can be) then I missed out on Mayor by quite a margin and on council by not so much. There is a slight chance that special votes would get me onto Council but it is very unlikely and it is the last thing that the Government of Ardern would want even if they do protest that they don’t know who I am all the time. The reality is that they’ve set trolls on me from the start to finish in this campaign, in fact I’m still dealing with them.

So the blog goes back to being Plebiean Resistance again. The focus will be on the shitty vaccines, public transport and cycling and local politics which may not be Dunedin as I’m not necessarily going to be here over the next few months.

Dunedin under Jules Radich will likely come into conflict with the Government of Ardern over roads, 3 Waters, hospitals and possibly South Dunedin. Neither of them will be doing the right thing by Dunedin. The only difference for me being that I like Jules even if some of his policies are wrong (we agree on 3 Waters). Whereas I cannot stand Ardern.

And Jules did not misspeak on sea-level rise, whatever Grant Miller ODT “journalist” may have quoted from Mike Hilton at the University. Not a good sign, Jules. Stand up to the bastards (Mike didn’t contradict you anyway).

You can read the story in source code or on Press Reader if you have that.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti