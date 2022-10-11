Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 11, 2022

I guess now we all have to take a deep breath and move on.

Hopefully, Jules Radich is open to using some of your policies for improvements to Dunedin.

That is if, of course, if the new council is competent to implement them.

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9 replies by Richard Seager and others
Holobiont's avatar
Holobiont
Oct 11, 2022

Even if you didn't make it to the mayorality or council, you made a great contribution towards revealing the true colours of Aaron and his ilk. Kia kaha.

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