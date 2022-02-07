Plebeian Resistance

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Stephanie B.'s avatar
Stephanie B.
Feb 8, 2022

So I got what your main point was, that you would be open-minded enough to consider even something as crazy sounding as "flat earth theory" if someone provided enough evidence...but I guess what he was offended by was connecting vaccine mandates to Nazism? So somehow the comparison is invalid because the Nazis ended their smallpox mandate eventually? How does that follow? Though I suspect the main reason he banned you was that he didn't like you calling him out on making money from approval by the "elites."

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 8, 2022

I do tend to respond to a Substack author's tone, in a similar manner to theirs.

But hey, you held the author in low regard, so you were having a bit of fun at his expense.

Not many can take it, and he could not, but I know you won't need to go to your safe space.

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