“Hey Rich - I don't think Webworm is the place for you: Have refunded your subscription and I think your talking points will probably suit some other newsletters better. Bye!”

Admittedly he did click ‘like’ on most of my posts. But I’m not sure what ‘like’ means to David, who is Mr Conspiracy, in pursuit of conspiracists, for the Crown.

And to be honest I expected to be banned a few days ago, an hour or so after giving myself a gift subscription for his blog (a good way of signing up for a month and only a month).

While on the subject of those pretending to something that they’re not, here’s Nandor pretending to be a Green who respects bodily freedom (but only in regards to weed), equity (but only in regards to him and his) and democracy (but only if it comes with limits). The shittiness of the NZ Greens is not just of this generation.

Here he is replying to a twitterer he’s probably ragged plenty of times as she’s on the right. Disgust is an interesting word as it implies a level of morality that is overwhelming.