Barry Young, the source of the NZ leak, has been granted bail
Which the NZ Police opposed
Yes, yes click the pic for the link to the story.
Some interesting tidbits from that story.
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He is granted bail but not until 1pm Tuesday the 5th December
“The reason for the delayed release cannot be reported due to statutory non-publication orders in the Bail Act. The conditions of Young’s bail were not read to the court.”
Margie Apa, CEO of the Ministry of Health (also known especially in woke circles as Te Whatu Ora) had this to say;
“Apa said an injunction had been used to have information taken down from an overseas website and cyber security specialists are continuing to scan extensively for any other places where the information may appear.”
And Chris Hipkins former NZ Prime Minister and current leader of the Labour Party had this to say;
"I am pretty concerned about the momentum building behind some of these conspiracy theories. They’re not grounded in fact."
It is my view that he should hang for his treachery one day, the communist piece of shit. The same applies to Ardern.
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Assuming the data in the release is accurate, it appears that the South Island has copped the brunt of the death batches.
One more reason for you guys to give the Wellington regime the finger and declare an independent nation on the south island.
So in the freedom loving USA https://thewashingtonstandard.com/in-a-blow-to-due-process-supreme-court-gives-police-the-green-light-to-misidentify-arrest-and-jail-innocent-americans/
In a blow to due process safeguards that protect Americans against reckless and wrongful arrests by government officials, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hold police accountable for misidentifying and wrongly arresting an innocent man twice in five years, then jailing him for three days before taking a few minutes to verify his identity.
Although David Sosa shares the same name as a man from another state named in an outstanding warrant more than 20 years old, he has a different date of birth, height, weight, and social security number, and did not have any tattoos, unlike the suspect listed in the warrant. Nevertheless, police failed to take the necessary, fundamental steps to confirm Sosa’s identity before arresting and jailing him. Weighing in before the Supreme Court in Sosa v. Martin County, Florida, The Rutherford Institute warned that if police are not held accountable for violating Sosa’s rights, then nothing will deter law enforcement officers from wrongfully arresting him over and over again or from committing similar reckless behavior toward other innocent citizens.