Plebeian Resistance

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Michael Ginsburg
Dec 4, 2023

Assuming the data in the release is accurate, it appears that the South Island has copped the brunt of the death batches.

One more reason for you guys to give the Wellington regime the finger and declare an independent nation on the south island.

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Stegiel
Dec 4, 2023

So in the freedom loving USA https://thewashingtonstandard.com/in-a-blow-to-due-process-supreme-court-gives-police-the-green-light-to-misidentify-arrest-and-jail-innocent-americans/

In a blow to due process safeguards that protect Americans against reckless and wrongful arrests by government officials, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hold police accountable for misidentifying and wrongly arresting an innocent man twice in five years, then jailing him for three days before taking a few minutes to verify his identity.

Although David Sosa shares the same name as a man from another state named in an outstanding warrant more than 20 years old, he has a different date of birth, height, weight, and social security number, and did not have any tattoos, unlike the suspect listed in the warrant. Nevertheless, police failed to take the necessary, fundamental steps to confirm Sosa’s identity before arresting and jailing him. Weighing in before the Supreme Court in Sosa v. Martin County, Florida, The Rutherford Institute warned that if police are not held accountable for violating Sosa’s rights, then nothing will deter law enforcement officers from wrongfully arresting him over and over again or from committing similar reckless behavior toward other innocent citizens.

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