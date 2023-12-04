Yes, yes click the pic for the link to the story.

Barry Young was arrested on Sunday and appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning. Photo: RNZ

Some interesting tidbits from that story.

He is granted bail but not until 1pm Tuesday the 5th December

“The reason for the delayed release cannot be reported due to statutory non-publication orders in the Bail Act. The conditions of Young’s bail were not read to the court.”

Margie Apa, CEO of the Ministry of Health (also known especially in woke circles as Te Whatu Ora) had this to say;

“Apa said an injunction had been used to have information taken down from an overseas website and cyber security specialists are continuing to scan extensively for any other places where the information may appear.”

And Chris Hipkins former NZ Prime Minister and current leader of the Labour Party had this to say;

"I am pretty concerned about the momentum building behind some of these conspiracy theories. They’re not grounded in fact."

It is my view that he should hang for his treachery one day, the communist piece of shit. The same applies to Ardern.