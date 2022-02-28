Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Mar 2, 2022

Limited hangout list or just wussies that can't speak truth

Assange

Malone

Snowden

Hedges

Chomsky

McCullough

Jordan Peterson

Joe Rogan (how is he not knowing shit until guests tell him? Lol)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
Ray's avatar
Ray
Feb 28, 2022

i had to stop following that egit. sometimes he posts interesting stuff but the constant bs with Malone got on my wick. the last straw was the idiocy about the poor ivermectin study that he boasted about. that wasn't journalism it was a cheap and poor attempt at discrediting Malone and it didn't land

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Seager and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture