Berenson in more bollocks shock & awe
Or is it schlock and ore?
In a world psychologically damaged by Ukraine / Russian war hysteria, Alex gives us this bit of “FRIGHTENING STUFF’
They’re more likely to be sick because the jabs are poison you moron.
Fuck off Berenson.
Limited hangout list or just wussies that can't speak truth
Assange
Malone
Snowden
Hedges
Chomsky
McCullough
Jordan Peterson
Joe Rogan (how is he not knowing shit until guests tell him? Lol)
i had to stop following that egit. sometimes he posts interesting stuff but the constant bs with Malone got on my wick. the last straw was the idiocy about the poor ivermectin study that he boasted about. that wasn't journalism it was a cheap and poor attempt at discrediting Malone and it didn't land