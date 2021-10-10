GAVI describes itself as the Vaccine Alliance.

In reality it’s a grouping of the world’s largest Pharmaceutical companies based in Switzerland but like the Vatican in Rome it’s not really part of Switzerland and has immunity from prosecution. Unlike the Vatican though it demands military assets as guarantees from its “customers”. And you won’t be able to take a guided tour through their campgrounds either.

Bill thinks they need financial support as you can see below, and yes that’s 1.6 billions not millions (and that’s just July 2021). Where’s Bill getting all this money from? Yes he may be rich, but he’s not that rich so one could be forgiven for thinking that all of America’s billionaires were invested in this ‘vaccination program’. To me, if true, that also sounds like treason. Guillotine or gallows?

He’s also funding the Center for Disease Control in the United States. Bit of a conflict of interest?

One only wishes that the right wing fantasies presented as fact of Bill being up on war crime charges in Guatanamo were correct. One could also wish that all his billionaire sponsors were as well. Where’s Steve Jobs when you need him?

Oh and btw I don’t believe for a second the story of Bill’s rise. He’s both particularly untalented, a vile man and a manufactured billionaire to boot.

#warcriminal #billgates