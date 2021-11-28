Plebeian Resistance

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 28, 2021

Awesome news! May justice prevail!!

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
Nov 28, 2021

criminal & civil lawsuits are the only way to take them down!

Oh, make it so! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 "As per the expert opinion, considering the proofs of sterling nature, Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla will get death penalty."

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