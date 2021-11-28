We’ll deal to those pulling the levers later.

Link as per usual by clicking the graphic.

For those who are not aware Gates is universally hated in India where he conducted trials with HPV vaccinations which killed many young girls. Gates is a c&nt.

HPV vaccinations are also hated in Japan because of the injuries that they’ve caused there. Huge pressure by the American Government has been put on Japan to change the policies of freedom to choose regarding HPV vaccinations.

Thanks to Sol Sön for the original link to this story on his own blog.