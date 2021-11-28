Bill Gates should not be able to travel anywhere without the threat of citizens arrest
Nor should any politician in this world
We’ll deal to those pulling the levers later.
Link as per usual by clicking the graphic.
For those who are not aware Gates is universally hated in India where he conducted trials with HPV vaccinations which killed many young girls. Gates is a c&nt.
HPV vaccinations are also hated in Japan because of the injuries that they’ve caused there. Huge pressure by the American Government has been put on Japan to change the policies of freedom to choose regarding HPV vaccinations.
Thanks to Sol Sön for the original link to this story on his own blog.
Awesome news! May justice prevail!!
criminal & civil lawsuits are the only way to take them down!
Oh, make it so! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 "As per the expert opinion, considering the proofs of sterling nature, Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla will get death penalty."