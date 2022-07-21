Just suddenly remembered BlackWater as I was exploring something and found this blog. It’s an interesting post with some added context for our 2022 brains. BlackWater is now called Academi and I’d assume that this namechange was to hide any possible connections to BlackRock that along with State Street, Vanguard and Blackstone seems to be trying for the dominance that the United States had economically (the main beneficiary of trillions printed over the last 12-13 years, with a pretty big fillup in the last few) and maybe militarily.

What happens if Blackrock, Pharma Inc and the former Blackwater get together, with the 30 or 40 trillion dollars that have been printed since 2008? And demand say that Argentina provides military assets as security or offers to build vaccine manufacturing plant in Dan Andrew’s Melbourne (Dan has just been accused of being a little corrupt by a Government group tasked with investigating the little shit) or installing one of theirs as leader of the UK?

Anyway the "Shocked and Persuaded" blog gives a very good rundown of this potential, which we now seem to be living in, from a 2009 point of view.

Click the graphic for the link or click here