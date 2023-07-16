Plebeian Resistance

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Mason B's avatar
Mason B
Jul 16, 2023

He wasn't the only one either... I hadn't seen it in the news recently - thanks. I spent a lot of time reading up on this when I was doing research for two books about the sixties - one about LSD and on about McCartney. It's good to know people still care - the endtimes goings-on of today were already simmering away nicely then - people sometimes forget that.

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Lynn
Jul 17, 2023

I never liked Mick Jagger. They were overrated to me. Now, we know the rest of the story :-(

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