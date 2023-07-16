I see this is in the news again. It rolls around every 10 years with Frank Thorogood normally taking the blame. Personally I think that it was a murder ordered by the Stone’s manager at the time, Allen Klein, and carried out by Tom Keylock (who “died” 40 years to the day after Brian Jones was murdered) with the foreknowledge of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger who are talentless hacks whereas Brian Jones was a musical prodigy. I think Thorogood is innocent.

Brian Jones & Anita Pallenberg 1967

The 60s British Invasion stars mostly stole their tunes from earlier (often Black American) sources but whatever the source it is also the case that Brian Jones was the main creative force in the Rolling Stones. They are a completely different band after his departure from the band in June 1969 and his murder in July 1969. There is also the small matter of jealousy as Brian was rather more ‘successful’ with the girls if I can use such terminology. But he was also a little unstable likely due in part to the bullying that he put up with from Richards & Jagger. One young woman, Anita Palleberg his girlfriend for two or so years, took up with Keith Richards on a trip that they all took to Morocco in 1967 or 1968 (I can’t quite remember which year). She then starred in a bath scene with Mick Jagger in the film “Performance” in 1969 which Jones maybe should have taken more notice of as it told a tale of British mafia, hitmen and Jagger’s fascination with both.

Jagger, Pallenberg & Michele Brelon (centre)

Allegedly Richards sat in his Rolls outside the studio, stewing, while it was being filmed. I guess that’s fair enough but I suspect that Pallenberg had not completely forgotten Brian Jones either. So jealousy (Jagger & Richards) and money (Klein) were motivating factors. So too was the very likely scenario that Brian Jones actually owned the Rolling Stones brand (as you may suspect as it rhymes with his name not Jaggers).

Allen Klein is dead now, he too died on the anniversary of Jones’ death (so it appears someone has taken revenge). But Jagger & Richards are still alive and should be arrested for conspiracy to murder.