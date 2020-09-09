The folly of building low, carried in today’s Otago Daily Times.

This report is based on the very conservative IPCC 5th Assessment reports from several years ago. These reports fail to take into consideration any Antarctic melt.

This Dunedin Hospital is likely to have Sea Level Rise issues before it is finished. David Clarke made a big mistake here.

As a contrast here's Californian advice on such low level (i.e. metres above sea level) development.

This article was originally posted August 22nd, 2019.

#climatechange #sealevelrise #slr #IPCC