Businesses that need to be shamed
Time for a reckoning.
These Cafes/Restaurants in Dunedin, New Zealand are not worth patronizing and will be the first to demand “vaccine passports” of you. Sometimes it’s the owner/manager and sometimes it’s the staff who suddenly think they have the power to decide life and death or maybe coffee/no coffee. Whichever it is matters not.
Long Dog Cafe (run by Perc as I understand it) at St Clair
Starfish at St Clair
Kind Company, Dunedin CBD
Let Them Eat Vegan, Dunedin CBD (the guy there is an absolute moron)
The Duck, Macandrew Bay
Heritage Coffee, Vogel St, Dunedin.
Oh the irony of Kind Company! And I thought vegans were supposed to operate at a higher level of consciousness. So much for that.
Most vegans are morons.
They love to preach and they are also almost all right into the 'climate change' religion.
Stupid is as stupid does. Forrest Gump knew that 23 years ago already.