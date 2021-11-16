Plebeian Resistance

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
Nov 16, 2021

Oh the irony of Kind Company! And I thought vegans were supposed to operate at a higher level of consciousness. So much for that.

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John B
Nov 18, 2021

Most vegans are morons.

They love to preach and they are also almost all right into the 'climate change' religion.

Stupid is as stupid does. Forrest Gump knew that 23 years ago already.

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