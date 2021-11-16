These Cafes/Restaurants in Dunedin, New Zealand are not worth patronizing and will be the first to demand “vaccine passports” of you. Sometimes it’s the owner/manager and sometimes it’s the staff who suddenly think they have the power to decide life and death or maybe coffee/no coffee. Whichever it is matters not.

Long Dog Cafe (run by Perc as I understand it) at St Clair

Starfish at St Clair

Kind Company, Dunedin CBD

Let Them Eat Vegan, Dunedin CBD (the guy there is an absolute moron)

The Duck, Macandrew Bay

Heritage Coffee, Vogel St, Dunedin.