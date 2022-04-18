Henry Cooke NZ “Journalist” on Ardern’s escape to Asia to avoid the insults at the fish and chip shops (and the occasional Pizza joint). A stopover in Cairns, Northern Queensland.

Henry the international terminal is empty because they only reopened to Singapore Airlines on the 28th March and it looks like, other than Singapore, the only flights are to Port Moresby.

Are you going the rest of the way to Singapore on economy or on the taxpayer’s dime?

And damn…