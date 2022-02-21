This list is not as extensive as Klaus has claimed unless they’ve gone through another program of his (and there are several such as Young Scientists and Young NGOs). There is a chance that some may have been missed due to names being spelled differently or even possibly if any of them have used a pseudonym.

From 1992 to 2004 this program was called Global Leaders for Tomorrow (GLT). In 2004/05 there seems to have been some sort of conflict between Klaus and some of his graduates and the program’s name was changed to Young Global Leaders. In the process it would seem that the 2004 program didn’t occur and this would seem to be confirmed by the size of the 2005 program which was almost double the 100 or so graduates going through in the earlier years and the difficulty I’ve had finding a list from 2004.

Please give me attribution with a link to my substack if you use this list.

François-Philippe Champagne (2009)

Chrystia Freeland (2000 & 2005)

Mélanie Joly (2016)

Jagmeet Singh (2018)

I can’t find Trudeau amongst the graduates of this program. But for sure he has very close links to Klaus.

https://www.weforum.org/people/justin-trudeau

On the other hand Merkel is there and so is Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. There’s also a Ghaddafi about and of course that prime jerk Bono is there in the first year of the program.

Some articles of interest to those seeking more information.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/seven-canadians-named-to-world-economic-forums-young-global-leaders-program/article17422298/

Want to apply, girls?

https://forusgirls.org/ygl-canada-us-edition

A LinkedIn article on it (yes sometimes there’s an ‘authwall’ and you have to sign in);

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-everyone-really-voting-upcoming-polls-doreen-agostino?trk=articles_directory

A completely compromised Canadian politician and friend.