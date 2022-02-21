Plebeian Resistance

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Feb 21, 2022

We know a lot of these people. Boris Johnson already said he will by no means leave DS 10. Obviously Trudeau is set on his seat. And even if we manage to get rid of all these, there will be others. I think no one considers listening to Greta anymore. They are all puppets to, IMO. Is there an AI being built up to control all people? Everyone has a cell phone, you need a smart phone to start your computer... when this one breaks down, I won't buy a new one. To be honest, whoever is in the government does not think about the people anyway. All they do is fill their pockets.

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Quido's avatar
Quido
Feb 21, 2022

They actually took some names down off the website...Turd-doe being one of them. Probably trying hide the facts. Someone had a list available before they started taking names off the young global leaders.

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