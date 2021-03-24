‘Tim’ kind of nails it here (suspect it’s a journalist’s sock). Just add something about how masks encourage bacteria and vaccines rushed to market and it would be perfect. Of course there’s no attempt to engage from Siouxsie. She’s more interested in trying to label dissenters (oh who might that be I wonder) as sexists.

Off topic, I’m getting sick of Michael Baker too as it happens. Shame he doesn’t have a twitter account.

#Siouxsiewiles @siouxsiew #covid19 #corona