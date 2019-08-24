Carbon offsetting exposed as con
2019 DCC election campaign post
Recently on fyi.org.nz as a response to an Official Information Act request of mine, the Green MP Jan Logie made it known that she, like Elton John, was a fan of carbon offsets.
So here's an article for Jan (and Reginald) on those carbon offsets.
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Carbon offsetting exposed as con
And here's a completely unrelated music video.
Elton John | Bennie and the Jets
from MGdM | Marc Gómez del Moral on Vimeo.
#climatechange #offsets #hypocrisy #richbastards #janlogie #nzgreens
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