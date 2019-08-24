Recently on fyi.org.nz as a response to an Official Information Act request of mine, the Green MP Jan Logie made it known that she, like Elton John, was a fan of carbon offsets.

So here's an article for Jan (and Reginald) on those carbon offsets.

Carbon offsetting exposed as con

And here's a completely unrelated music video.

Elton John | Bennie and the Jets

from MGdM | Marc Gómez del Moral on Vimeo.

#climatechange #offsets #hypocrisy #richbastards #janlogie #nzgreens