Vimeo throws a tantrum

And then throws its toys out of its pram;

Quite obviously there were some complaints. Reminds me of Mary Whitehouse who was generally derided for being such a bore.

Here’s a link to the video (first hit, I’m not responsible for the platform if you seek to cancel it this time).

Video Andreas Noack - Razor blades in Vaccines

There must be quite some truth in it for it to be censored so hard.