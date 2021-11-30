Plebeian Resistance

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Dec 1, 2021

To restore your channel, you must write them a email.

One thing you could do is to agree with them to write the word (opinion) before the title of the deleted video.

For what I am told this is the legal way to remove the claim of anyone who is labeling it “deceiving”.

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2 replies by Richard Seager
dawn's avatar
dawn
Nov 30, 2021

Cold blooded collaborators. A renowed Doctor's life is snuffed out (God rest his soul) and your censored for reporting supposed misinformation. As David Icke mentioned, they wanna eliminate the human race. Ok, so we can't fight fire with fire, but we can reduce the hate cycle exposing them as they are 'viral' feral in their mission, 85 percent of the population trusting the science!

We really all do have to get in the prayer closet and keep away from those who say the science is the new religion, not through their words, but their deeds. Personally I won't now go to church or certain groups who are of the ilk of reporting and contact tracing because this PCR test wasn't made for cycle ramping, Kary Mullis confirmed it. I am beside myself God is our only salvation.

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