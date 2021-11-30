Censorship and Vimeo: a personal experience
Mary, quite contrary, very censor-ry
Vimeo throws a tantrum
And then throws its toys out of its pram;
Quite obviously there were some complaints. Reminds me of Mary Whitehouse who was generally derided for being such a bore.
Here’s a link to the video (first hit, I’m not responsible for the platform if you seek to cancel it this time).
Video Andreas Noack - Razor blades in Vaccines
There must be quite some truth in it for it to be censored so hard.
To restore your channel, you must write them a email.
One thing you could do is to agree with them to write the word (opinion) before the title of the deleted video.
For what I am told this is the legal way to remove the claim of anyone who is labeling it “deceiving”.
Cold blooded collaborators. A renowed Doctor's life is snuffed out (God rest his soul) and your censored for reporting supposed misinformation. As David Icke mentioned, they wanna eliminate the human race. Ok, so we can't fight fire with fire, but we can reduce the hate cycle exposing them as they are 'viral' feral in their mission, 85 percent of the population trusting the science!
We really all do have to get in the prayer closet and keep away from those who say the science is the new religion, not through their words, but their deeds. Personally I won't now go to church or certain groups who are of the ilk of reporting and contact tracing because this PCR test wasn't made for cycle ramping, Kary Mullis confirmed it. I am beside myself God is our only salvation.