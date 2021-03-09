Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has had a fall at his home and is in intensive care at hospital. It seems likely he'll be out of action for a while. Unless he's got something to hide of course in which case he'll be back in a few days trying to continue to hide whatever that may be. But I've had broken ribs before, I was about 40 at the time. They're pretty painful, I can't remember exactly how long I was unable to work but I figure I could count it in weeks not days.

Victoria hopefully can breathe a sigh of relief, Dan Andrews was bad for the State. Who is Monbulk Merlino though?

