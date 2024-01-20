This post was originally posted on 30th September 2020. It is reposted now as part of an attempt to get Chloe Swarbrick to resign or, better still, to see her arrested.

I have looked for the photo used on my original blog post but I can’t find it and I don’t even know what it was. So the first photo is not necessarily the same one as the original one. It does the trick though.

The original post (with very slight modifications) starts below the line.