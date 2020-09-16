Daniel Andrews is rapidly backing down all over Victoria on his attempts to turn it into a police state, And no I'm not exaggerating his intent unfortunately. Hopefully he resigns in the next few weeks, Victorian Labor needs to rebuild and get rid of Andrews and his supporters before the next election.

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/no-justification-for-psos-at-sports-grounds-and-shopping-centres-20200916-p55wat.html

#politics #victoria #australia #danielandrews #fascism