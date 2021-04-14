Old style misogyny has raised this reaction, and in a lot of ways Australia hasn’t really been exposed to the new misogyny in the trans space, but regardless of where the reaction comes from it’s great to see.

Update: hard to find this video now as Vimeo have obviously deleted it (and probably banned the account that dared to put it there in the first place). It’s from the time where Jacqui Lambie, a Tasmanian Senator, was on topic. She was speaking about women’s rights. I might have downloaded it so if I find it again I’ll redo this post.