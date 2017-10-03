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when software becomes too big, it becomes unmanageable, stretches at the seams, blows out in parts beyond means, blues flow into greens, reds stand and simmer in past misdeeds, poorly concocted codes causes storms, and blows and stammers and implodes, when rage drove the code, when hate fleshed the mother ode, when daughter and sister were cut, by design or by omission, the storms blew, the seas rose, but this is just one, of total, there is maybe 5 or 7, or maybe more who am I to count, there are sinews that I have not even, thought of, and I know for, sure that you have not either