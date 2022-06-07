I don’t really want to be so vain but it keeps happening….

June 2nd.

5th June, I send an Official Information Act (OIA) request regarding deaths at the hospital to the 10th June.

I actually did do this deliberately (i.e. not waiting until the week was over) to put them on notice.

Today: I get a response to my OIA request.

Also today Southern Health announces that the hospital will be reopening for visitors tomorrow.

Thanks Ange.

So how do I use this magic to get rid of our Labour Government?