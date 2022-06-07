Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 8, 2022Edited

For those of you who don't want the emails flying into your box from the below rather active 'conversation' (that flew in from elsewhere) click on the 'mute thread' button that should be one of the buttons on the bottom of those emails.

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 8, 2022

They tried this closing of hospitals scams in 2020. Or "full".

Unless there is independently verified proof or evidence, I don't believe liars.

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