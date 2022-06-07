Coincidence theory
Dunedin Hospital reopens to visitors
I don’t really want to be so vain but it keeps happening….
June 2nd.
5th June, I send an Official Information Act (OIA) request regarding deaths at the hospital to the 10th June.
I actually did do this deliberately (i.e. not waiting until the week was over) to put them on notice.
Today: I get a response to my OIA request.
Also today Southern Health announces that the hospital will be reopening for visitors tomorrow.
Thanks Ange.
So how do I use this magic to get rid of our Labour Government?
For those of you who don't want the emails flying into your box from the below rather active 'conversation' (that flew in from elsewhere) click on the 'mute thread' button that should be one of the buttons on the bottom of those emails.
They tried this closing of hospitals scams in 2020. Or "full".
Unless there is independently verified proof or evidence, I don't believe liars.