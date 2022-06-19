Once again there's mischief with 2022 meaning of a Maori term. The Maori word puapua seems to have several different meanings from the first use of it in Papers Past in 1857 until its last use in 1913, something that is itself a little unusual. Leaving aside that it was the name of a geyser in Rotorua, a name of a farm in the South Island, the name of a place in the North Island and the name of a small town in Tonga its use seems to have mainly meant either a type of arm protection against spears, a flower or (maybe) a women’s vulva.

There is one other meaning of PUA though and that is as “Potentially Unwanted Application” or in other words a type of privacy-invasive software that you didn’t approve installation of. If I look out my window right now I can see one example of this on top of a light pole about 30 metres down the road.

My s…