I’m told by many that you have to sign in again to subscribe to my Substack. TBH I’ve experienced this myself.

I’m used to censorship so I’m not surprised. In fact the idea that I would be free of censorship is absurd to me. Every single platform that I’ve spent any time on has eventually banned me. For what? You’d think that I’d be able to challenge the historical record of Sparta? To compare vaguely an arrogant Twitter user to the intolerant woke of whose tweets I was referring to remain up? To make a statement of truth regarding a companys shareholdings on LinkedIn? No, none of these things are approved. I cause heart palpitations whereever I venture it seems.

So for the record, as I’m likely to be banned from here as well, Christianity is an invention of Rome and the Jewish religion an invention of the Ancient Greeks. Both religions are traceable to the Ancient Greek canon even if they’ve been ideologically recomposed. Jesus was reborn, because he was Apollo who disappeared for a while because he was performing a different function than previously. Apollo was not even Greek really, more Trojan. The Trojans are disparaged, but read Homer and you’ll easily see that they were more democratic than the Greeks. In fact if you were to ask me Homer had more an attachment to them than the multiple Greek tribes of his Iliad. And Iasos a kind of Trojan town (and sounds like….) had Latin gold obviously, something the Pope does not like you mentioning. I would be a liar (ha) if I said that you couldn’t find this in the sevens. In turn Islam is probably an invention of the Persians (I’m not certain on this one) but isn’t it odd that this coin of King Offa looks to have some sort of prototype Arabic inscription almost as someone is twisting (maybe Greek) letters around. And if you still believe in Alexander the Great or Hoplites well good for you. Were you also aware that Napoleon failed to show for the sitting of his most famous portrait and that this should be no surprise for anyone versed in his story? That Nel/sun and Na/apoleon are somewhat etymologically similar in their denial albeit of different languages? That the Dark Ages is not a reference to those who experienced them but to our ability to see into them and that they’re dark for very good reason. So don’t look too closely at Charlemagne or he might disappear. And the Normans turned up on the British shores with ready to assemble (i..e Ikea) castles on boats with more horses than men and without the ability to not topple into the channel as a result. Their crossing was truly a miracle and that they still had room for soldiers even more so.

And yes there’s a new religion in the background now too, god knows what idiocy is involved this time but one can guess. Because you see if you go back to the Ancient Greeks religion, it was still tied to the elements. To wind, to wine, hunting, the seas, the sun and to our natures. To women, to men, to children. I’ll say that again, to women, to men, to children. The current religions are tied to a vengeful god whose name used to be Zeus and who was the most unpleasant of the 12 Olympian gods. He seems now to want everything in his own image, even women. And that one vengeful god stuff justifies capitalism, our removal from nature. The current Covid-19 paradigm recognizes this problem but doubles down obscenely nevertheless. There will be nature reserves and giant prison camps which we currently call cities. You will not be able to travel to those nature reserves and your life in the city will be as a slave. Digital currencies will decide what you can purchase, if you show any signs of rattiness ‘medicines’ will be adminstered remotely. Zeus in other words is out of control. This is the end game and our choice is now to live or to die. This choice has been given to us by those already dead.

I find it strange that substack, in this world of extreme censorship, is as relatively free as it is. It’s almost as if we’re being corralled here. Don’t let anybody whip you.