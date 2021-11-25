Plebeian Resistance

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Nov 26, 2021

Sometimes I can comment, sometimes I can’t. There are a couple of other substacks that are the same, others that aren’t like that. I don’t accept your view that I or my family will be slaves. Your world view is skewed by the terrible place you live. Come to the states, there are several where they don’t play Covid.

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