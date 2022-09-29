And the same will be done for everybody who joins up between now and the 8th October.

Now completely separately….

If anybody is in Dunedin I have 3800 stickers so you’re welcome to help me put them up around town.

The rules are;

No stickering on clean spaces, in other words you have to stick on something that is already there.

Don’t stick over people who are promoting something that has yet to happen.

The above rule does not apply to other candidates or to Extinction Rebellion

No stickering in the Golden Centre or Meridian Mall as they’re a bit precious.

definitely sticker over any hate (there is lots of ‘TERF’ hate around but also some racism)

Be careful where you place the stickers, there’s no point putting them up if it’s going to be detrimental. So no stickers on some of the idiot woke stuff around.

There may be a few other rules at a later stage so make sure that you return here to update if you are going to help.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti