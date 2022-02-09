Chris Hipkins, COVID-19 minister (aka War Ministry, Internal Division) Labour Government.

“Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins felt the protesters' message was not obvious.”

Christopher Luxon, bald evangelical and National Party (opposition) leader;

"I think there's a range of protests out there, it's very confusing to work out what it is.”

National's Covid-19 Response Spokesperson Chris (Get Vaxxed) Bishop is also confused, but he has a slightly different confusion.

"It's sometimes quite tough to see people you know have such violent disagreement with my views.."

But look at the headline.

Very confusing. Restrictions will end? Is today the first time that you’ve said that guys? Why is that?

David Seymour, ACT Party (right wing) leader and occasional Twerker.

“I think New Zealanders as they watch the Australian tourism industry kick off from the end of this month deserve some hope and some finality in the Covid response too.”

