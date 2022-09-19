Plebeian Resistance

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Fay
Sep 19, 2022

Thanks for the catch up. One thing for sure you stand up for yourself as you don’t hold back.

It sounds quite stressful and chaotic at times, but I suppose that is the reality.

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