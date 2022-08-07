Corona Del Mar (Spanish for ‘Crown of the Sea’) seems to have been the last home of Kary Mullis who invented the PCR test in the 1980s and the same man who gaslit the establishment from then to his death in 2019 shortly before the world had to deal with another Corona (surely not of the sea). He was a surfer dude and admitted that he dropped LSD in his youth. He was also a Nobel prize winner. The polar opposite indeed of Tony Fauci who he also (you’re not alone) seemed to detest.

And no I’m not related to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

But I am wondering if LinkedIn is gaslighting anybody here because it sure is an interesting group (people who viewed Kary Mullis’ LinkedIn page).

Not that I hold to the idea that Kary was murdered. But if he hadn’t of died naturally he might have been. As I doubt that Tony Fauci (etymologically similar to?) really wanted him around for the Corona show of 2020 to 2022.

Anyway it looks like it was nice and warm when Kary visited New Zealand with his 4th wife Nancy in August/September 2008.

Kary and Nancy in the Southern Alps, NZ

I think that it’s time that we sent Tony Fauci to somewhere nice and warm as well. For all the ‘work’ that he has done.