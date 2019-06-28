There's a whole lot of billionaires running scared of climate change (that to a very large extent can be laid at their door). I figure you can tell from all the gender tyranny around where young gender dysphoric mostly female youth as young as eight are having body parts removed, or the stories of bunkers in the NZ/Aotearoan countryside or maybe if you've delved deeper you've heard some quotes from this class along the lines of climate scientist Jason Box's 'we're f'd' without the qualifying 'if'.

But there's another part to it as well, the manipulation of the young. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez & Greta Thunberg are the ones being used here, although I'm sure both believe in the issues they're pushing (Greta more than Alexandria though). Here's some dissent on the story we've been given so far regarding these two 'activists'. First we have Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (or AOC as she is referred to for marketing purposes) selling the cosmetic industry (some radical she is);

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez gives makeup advice (link is to the video)

And here's some links to some background information on the Greta Thunberg phenomenon.

Green capitalism is using Greta Thunberg

The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg (6 parts)

And on a similar theme who (in Aotearoa) can forget this travesty (notice the brown rather than green theme…..).

Corporatism, or any variation on it, is not the future.

#politics #AOC #Greta #JasonBox #Gender #Aotearoa #NZGreens