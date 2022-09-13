Plebeian Resistance

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Gene Adaway's avatar
Gene Adaway
Sep 13, 2022

My pronouns are Hee Haw. 🐴

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Richard Seager
Sep 15, 2022

Apparently OUSA runs these businesses now under the OUSA umbrella. But OUSA are a little hard to find anywhere officially.

Needs some more digging, how do bunch of 40 somethings still run Student businesses?

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