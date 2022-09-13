By the way everyone was using pronouns on the basis of sex. I was referred to as him, Donna was referred to as her etc etc. Nobody asked for pronouns (LOL just for show isn’t it guys?)

The phone call was polite but I held my ground and followed up my request for information with the email below.

Esther is a brilliant receptionist OUSA. She should be promoted to the very top.

Hi Donna,

I'd like to know the companies that run Radio One and OUSA. I'd also like to see the accounts since 2016 please. Planet Media is mentioned all over both sites but it was liquidated in 2016 (as was Radio One) so I'd like to know exactly what this entity called "Planet Media" is.

I'd also like a list of all salaries paid at OUSA including Radio One and Critic thank you. I see that they''re roughly about 60k per full-time role from the accounts that I have managed to find.

I am more than happy to resolve any issues with Radio One and Critic amicably. But as in 2019 I don't think that they were genuinely attempting to do the same on their side. And this is repeating in 2022. Initially Jamie Green was emailing me to organise a time for my interview last week but Sean Norling intervened and banned me from these interviews without actually telling me that he'd done this. Sean has strong connections to Aaron Hawkins as do their wives with each other. So this could be seen to be corrupt (and I definitely think that it is corrupt).

I visited Radio One to try and sort these issues out but the three very immature boys there that day were aggressive and threatening (Dave Norrie suggested that 'we take this outside').

Critic's article from yesterday is dismissive in a discriminatory way on the basis of age, race and sex;

"He agreed, and took a seat beside Jules Radich of Team Dunedin and Richard Seager to round out the old white guy contingent on stage"

And factually wrong;

"Classic. Richard agreed. “You need to have expendable income to see a band play, I don’t think there’s a lot of that around after this Covid nonsense, I don’t think people have the money”."

Jules agreed with me, not the other way around. I couldn't have agreed with Jules as I bought the topic up. Jules specifically states that he agrees with me and I do have a recording of the event so this is not just recollection on my part it is fact.

I'd suggest that Annabelle Parata Vaughan correct this but why is she writing the article in the first place as she is clearly not independent with Labour Party associations from here to Opotoki. I did scrutineering for the Labour Party in North Dunedin in 2014 and voted for them that year but the current version is toxic and they are toxic towards me as well. It is clearly inappropriate that Annabelle was tasked with writing this article or she should have parked her bias at home before doing so.

In 2019 I also had to address Critic's (lack of) coverage of myself as Mayor and council candidate. As from memory Mandy had to as well. It seems to be policy of Student Media to censor voices in local election campaigns. What damned arrogance.

Regards

Richard

Here’s the Critic article referred to

And the kerfuffle with Radio One is at this link.