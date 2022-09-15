The Mayor is said to be the first amongst equals. Whether that’s true in Law or not is something for later study. Nevertheless one needs support for public transport, cycles, three waters and women’s rights to their own spaces. Jules is the only one of the first three to have some sort of non-car transport focus but Lee and Bill might be more supportive than suspected. And they have good focus on democracy, debt and are easy to get along with. I’d hope that I could convince them to put in cycling infrastructure even if only at the University.

Some of these green ticks might end up being red crosses if better candidates rise. And there’s a few trigger phrases being used that will result in instant ❌s if anybody uses them. And they have been used so I’m listening now.

❌ awkins is only running for Mayor so he’s not here, but please vote anybody but Aaron for the Mayoral role, preferably me of course.

✅ Lee VANDERVIS (Independent) - good guy, right on 3 Waters & pool changerooms.

✅ Jules RADICH (Team Dunedin) - good guy, right on 3 Waters & pool changerooms, but his team means that he prevaricates a bit.

✅ Bill ACKLIN (Independent) - good guy, right on 3 Waters & pool changerooms too hopefully.

✅ Christine GAREY (Independent) - unlikely to not be there, but allegiance to allowing men in women’s Moana Pool environs needs addressing.

✅ Jett GROSHINSKI (Independent) - a little young but suspect that he’d be a good ally for public transport and cycling even though his current campaign seems a lot about car parks.

✅ Rachel ELDER (Independent) - I don’t necessarily think that she deserves to be here but nevertheless should be conciliatory rather than confrontational.

I don’t know enough about the below candidates right now. There needs to be 7 more but I need to do a bit more work on their policies. So at the moment it’s up to you to choose the remainder from here.

Not recommended.

❌ Sophie BARKER (Independent) - god no. Just no. If you want to vote for a woman there are far better options and Sophie just doesn’t care for women’s rights unless they’re hers. Will have men in the women’s changing rooms at Moana Pool faster than you can say “I made a mistake”.

❌ Peter BARRON (Independent) - god no. Still wearing his damned duck mask.

❌ David BENSON-POPE (Independent) - likely to be elected but also just as likely to be disruptive. The power behind Aaron’s throne. If you must vote for him please do not vote for Aaron as well.

❌ Carmen HOULAHAN (Independent) - supports men in women’s changing rooms. Was my main heckler at the Library for the Dunedin Multi Ethnic Council. She was called out for it though, from the audience. Which seems to have resulted in Marie Laufiso heckling me from the audience for the Southern Business event at the Hutton Theatre (I critique Aaron, he doesn’t respond, someone else, Mandy, Carmen, Marie & friend heckles me on his behalf).

❌ Richard KNIGHTS (Independent) - British and very closely allied to Steve Walker who is also British. Probably better to leave him off council just for riding shotgun for Steve. But he also reckons that Hawkins has been progressive. And his Facebook group is not a place for anyone who defends women. A definite no.

❌ Marie LAUFISO (Green Ōtepoti) - ran a lot of interference for Aaron at Hutton theatre for Southern Business which I had to address to her 3 times. To my eyes she seems lazy and resentful. Please send her packing. If Dunedin needs a Pacifika candidate well I know a far better one for 2025 (George that’s you).

❌ Cherry LUCAS (Independent) - too pro car, too close to Council.

❌ Jim O'MALLEY (Independent) - not as difficult as his partner, Sophie, but he wasn’t good enough on women’s spaces, in fact seemed somewhat vindictive, and too many ties to the likes of Pfizer. Likely to be on council nevertheless. But if you can please choose somebody else who is likely to be supportive of public transport and cycling infrastructure. Taking two weeks off for business right now. As he’s in the Pharma space that means he’s probably in the States checking out how to stick you with some junk that you don’t want.

❌ Mandy MAYHEM-BULLOCK - supports men in women’s changing rooms. Has been one of my hecklers (University)

❌ Brent WEATHERALL (Team Dunedin) - too strong on cars.

#DCC #Dunedin #candidates