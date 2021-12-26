Some of this information might be out of date. For example I havn’t included Russia since Putin went insane (or more insane than he was, on your horse Vlad)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published El Salvador Aruba The Bahamas Curaçao Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Sint Maarten (All Carribean) Albania UAE (Dubai) https://www.traveloffpath.com/10-countries-to-visit-that-do-not-require-a-vaccine-passport/ Cyprus Greece India Portugal, Madeira and the Azores Slovenia Spain Turkey https://www.traveloffpath.com/10-countries-to-visit-that-do-not-require-a-vaccine-passport/ Brazil Colombia Costa Rica Croatia (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Dominican Republic Egypt (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival) Romania (with quarantine) South Africa Turkey (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival) https://www.traveloffpath.com/14-countries-open-for-unvaccinated-travelers/

As I have, you might notice something that most of these countries share.

Yep, beaches.

Update: Frank mentioned that African countries are not generally fond of vaccine passports. Possibly the Australian Government has the relevant information there;

https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/destinations/africa/