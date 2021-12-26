Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JJ's avatar
JJ
Dec 26, 2021

I’m looking very closely at Mexico. They make it easy to get residency there also

Reply
Share
Britton Leo Kerin's avatar
Britton Leo Kerin
Dec 27, 2021

"I don’t think these political systems [liberal democracy] have been very good for the West" -- what systems do you think would be better?

To me most of the problems seem related to the fact that they aren't in practice all that democratic, but this could in theory be fixed (liquid democracy, non-compete contracts for politicians vis-a-vis their constituents, https://rangevoting.org)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard Seager and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture