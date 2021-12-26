Countries you don't need a vaccine pass for
Well for now anyway
Some of this information might be out of date. For example I havn’t included Russia since Putin went insane (or more insane than he was, on your horse Vlad)
El Salvador Aruba The Bahamas Curaçao Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Sint Maarten (All Carribean) Albania UAE (Dubai) https://www.traveloffpath.com/10-countries-to-visit-that-do-not-require-a-vaccine-passport/ Cyprus Greece India Portugal, Madeira and the Azores Slovenia Spain Turkey https://www.traveloffpath.com/10-countries-to-visit-that-do-not-require-a-vaccine-passport/ Brazil Colombia Costa Rica Croatia (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival)
The Dominican Republic Egypt (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival) Romania (with quarantine) South Africa Turkey (with PCR test within 3 days of arrival) https://www.traveloffpath.com/14-countries-open-for-unvaccinated-travelers/
As I have, you might notice something that most of these countries share.
Yep, beaches.
Update: Frank mentioned that African countries are not generally fond of vaccine passports. Possibly the Australian Government has the relevant information there;
I’m looking very closely at Mexico. They make it easy to get residency there also
"I don’t think these political systems [liberal democracy] have been very good for the West" -- what systems do you think would be better?
To me most of the problems seem related to the fact that they aren't in practice all that democratic, but this could in theory be fixed (liquid democracy, non-compete contracts for politicians vis-a-vis their constituents, https://rangevoting.org)