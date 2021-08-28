I don't think that the Covid Act (2020) passes the requirement for public submissions and is therefore not a valid Act. First reading was 12th May, 2020, Royal Assent was the next day.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/visit-and-learn/how-parliament-works/how-laws-are-made/how-a-bill-becomes-law/

It also has a rather foul part at 11 (viii) which states that people must;

"report for and undergo a medical examination or testing of any kind, and at any place or time, specified and in any specified way or specified circumstances:"

Which clashes with Clause 11, Right to refuse to undergo medical treatment, of the Bill of Rights (1990) which states that;

"Everyone has the right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment."

And therefore the clash should have been notified by the Attorney General.

It is to me quite clearly not a proper Act of the NZ Parliament.

The dismissal of the Upper House in NZ in the early 1950s may also be a matter of relevance.

Bill of Rights (1990)

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/a…