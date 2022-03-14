On the 27th December, 2021 I filed this Official Information Act (OIA) request to Jacinda Ardern (click graphic for full version);

I didn’t receive anything back so on February 7th I sent them an email reminding them of this OIA request. On the 10th February I received a reply on behalf of Raj Nahna in the PM’s office notifying me that my OIA request had been passed on to the MBIE. So I responded to Raj that I did not find this appropriate and submitted a new OIA request solely to the PM and anyone in her office.

On the 10th February I received a response from Dinah Okeby in her office acknowledging receipt of my new OIA request. I responded to Dinah, thanked her and added “that my OIA request includes any correspondence, as defined above, to or from Jacinda Ardern herself.

And separate from the above any continued campaign to vaccinate kids in this country is clearly criminal. As are the booster shots for everyone else.”

On 10th March I unexpectedly ran across Jacinda Ardern at a social …