I had another letter in the Otago Daily Times addressing the current madness. Click the pics or graphics for the links.

No that’s not me in the middle there, not sure if that’s Press Reader or ODT adding that. Nor am I sure what it’s supposed to mean. But it’s definitely the ODT adding the Bible Reading as they’re quite fond of doing that.

Lee Vandervis the unvaccinated councillor with the most votes of all the councillors (on a first past the post voting count he also would have been the Mayor) goes to council and the brave heroes of the vaccinated council retreat in dishonour;

I know of an interesting case coming up re vaccine passes. More on that tomorrow hopefully.

It’s been unusually hot here in Dunedin the last few days (into the low 30s here today)

These are Jacinda’s original Twitter mates if anybody wants to investigate any possible rabbit holes;

@aliceclements

@GlennAtNexx

@publicaddress

@tamati

@sonnythomas

@fletch_vaughan

@PatrickNZ

@jordantcarter

@darrenhughesmp

@Kateannasutton

@conorroberts

@wallmannsberger

@geoffhayward

@sharpur

@grantrobertson1

@JohnJCampbell

@geoffhayward

And da, @GlennAtNexx seems pretty interesting, and maybe even somewhat familiar.

Джасинда is that you? Кларк?

Finally, Robert what?