Jenny Mikakos, the health minister of the Victorian Labor Government has resigned. She hasn't just resigned from her position as Health Minister but has resigned from Parliament as well which to my mind is a giant FU to Daniel Andrews. Andrews has been asked if he's going to resign by media and has said no, he's going to work through the night instead. 'Working through the night' is a meme that his trolls have been very keenly pushing and some are saying that those trolls are from Chinese Troll Farms. The context for such theories is that Victoria is the only state of Australian currently signed up to China's Silk Road initiative. I have no thoughts on those/that particular claim(s) but it is noticeable that the Labor Government of Queensland, not signed up to this initiative of China's, is also being particularly unfriendly to its residents & others unless of course you're an AFL star or family of such sportspeople. It's a little bit like Ancient Rome.

