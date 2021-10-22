This song, written by an artist by the name of HK, is taking France and Europe by storm. You won’t see it in the charts though as the lyrics are risque as they eye freedom and disparage le petit roi. So yes too risky for the establishment, too risky for the charts, too risky for radio. But off the charts in popularity.

There’s a thousand versions out there, here’s a few.

HK’s official version first up (there is one with English subtitles but it’s an awful translation);

A Gare du Nord foray;

My favourite, in the forest of Avallon;

And finally a mash-up of many of the different versions out there;

There’s also another song from HK and friends on August 31 on this blog.

Enjoy!